2018 Kia Rio5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 2 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10217964

10217964 Stock #: PL7413

PL7413 VIN: 3KPA35AB3JE047413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,246 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.