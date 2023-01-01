2018 Kia Sedona

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9813250

9813250 Stock #: N283236A

N283236A VIN: KNDMB5C10J6354418

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.