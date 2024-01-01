Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

116,605 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAMC5JH230556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N178770A
  • Mileage 116,605 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek