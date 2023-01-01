Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

48,256 KM

$CALL

XLE

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

48,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200690
  • Stock #: TL6469
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX3JR006469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL6469
  • Mileage 48,256 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Toyota Safety Sense P, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P215/60R17.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

