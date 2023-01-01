$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
- Listing ID: 10200690
- Stock #: TL6469
- VIN: NMTKHMBX3JR006469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,256 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Toyota Safety Sense P, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P215/60R17.
