2018 Toyota Corolla

105,482 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
LE

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

105,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: PS5297
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC085297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,482 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

