$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Discover Kia
902-894-4069
2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10605291
- Stock #: PS5297
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC085297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS5297
- Mileage 105,482 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Discover Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Discover Kia
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1