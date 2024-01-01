Menu
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2018 Toyota Tacoma. Toyota Safety Sense P, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Reliability Recognized for This Toyota Tacoma
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy TRD Off-Road, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock-up torque converter,, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P265/70R16 AS/AT -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
85,958KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN7JX145572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N038206A
  • Mileage 85,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2018 Toyota Tacoma. Toyota Safety Sense P, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Reliability Recognized for This Toyota Tacoma
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy TRD Off-Road, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock-up torque converter,, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P265/70R16 AS/AT -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Stop By Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Tacoma today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

