$40,698+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$40,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N038206A
- Mileage 85,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2018 Toyota Tacoma. Toyota Safety Sense P, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Reliability Recognized for This Toyota Tacoma
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 Aluminum Alloy TRD Off-Road, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, TRD Grade Fabric Seat Trim, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: lock-up torque converter,, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P, Tires: P265/70R16 AS/AT -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Stop By Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Tacoma today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277