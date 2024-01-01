Menu
Account
Sign In
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Mazda, 402 Mt. Edward Road, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you – call us toll-free at 1-902-894-8593.

2019 BMW X5

82,891 KM

Details Description Features

$42,946

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Watch This Vehicle
11995356

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Location

Centennial Mazda

402 Mt Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 2A1

902-894-8593

  1. 11995356
  2. 11995356
  3. 11995356
  4. 11995356
  5. 11995356
  6. 11995356
  7. 11995356
  8. 11995356
  9. 11995356
  10. 11995356
  11. 11995356
  12. 11995356
  13. 11995356
  14. 11995356
  15. 11995356
  16. 11995356
  17. 11995356
  18. 11995356
  19. 11995356
  20. 11995356
  21. 11995356
  22. 11995356
  23. 11995356
  24. 11995356
  25. 11995356
  26. 11995356
  27. 11995356
  28. 11995356
  29. 11995356
  30. 11995356
  31. 11995356
  32. 11995356
  33. 11995356
  34. 11995356
  35. 11995356
  36. 11995356
  37. 11995356
  38. 11995356
  39. 11995356
  40. 11995356
  41. 11995356
Contact Seller

$42,946

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,891KM
VIN 5UXCR6C50KLL26278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Mazda, 402 Mt. Edward Road, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you – call us toll-free at 1-902-894-8593.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Mazda

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 119,345 KM $33,422 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Limited Edition AWD for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Limited Edition AWD 90,590 KM $21,678 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS-P for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS-P 2,469 KM $34,868 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Centennial Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Mazda

Centennial Mazda

402 Mt Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 2A1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-8593

Alternate Numbers
866-601-0684
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,946

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Mazda

902-894-8593

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X5