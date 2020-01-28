Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LT

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4550988
  • Stock #: X4834B
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC8K1146066
Red
Pickup Truck
4-Wheel Drive
Automatic
8-cylinder

We offer free and instant CarFax Claims Reports a comprehensive 152 point vehicle inspection auto enrolment into our industry-leading customer referral programs a 30 day powertrain warranty plus an incredible selection of available extended warranty options an exclusive 10 Day Exchange Program and a fully licensed team of technicians to service and properly care for your vehicle long after you first drive off the lot!

  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

