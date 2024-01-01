Menu
This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is in excellent condition and ready for a new owner! Perfect for families and road trips, this vehicle offers comfort, space, and reliability. Test drives are free.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

171,481 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,481KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6KR555980

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,481 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is in excellent condition and ready for a new owner! Perfect for families and road trips, this vehicle offers comfort, space, and reliability. Test drives are free.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan