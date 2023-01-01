Menu
2019 Ford Edge

89,936 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Titanium

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243899
  • Stock #: N131636A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K92KBB64407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N131636A
  • Mileage 89,936 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2019 Ford Edge. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD), Wheels: 19 Nickel-Painted Aluminum -inc: mini spare, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up, Tires: 245/55R19 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

