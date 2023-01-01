$CALL+ tax & licensing
902-569-2277
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10243899
- Stock #: N131636A
- VIN: 2FMPK4K92KBB64407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Stock # N131636A
- Mileage 89,936 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2019 Ford Edge. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters (STD), Wheels: 19 Nickel-Painted Aluminum -inc: mini spare, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up, Tires: 245/55R19 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging multimedia USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Visit Us Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!
