$34,988+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Base
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
902-892-6577
96,488KM
Used
VIN 2GTV2LEC8K1104540
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # P21-298AA
- Mileage 96,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Email Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2019 GMC Sierra 1500