2019 GMC Sierra 1500

96,488 KM

Details Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Base

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Base

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

96,488KM
Used
VIN 2GTV2LEC8K1104540

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # P21-298AA
  • Mileage 96,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

2019 GMC Sierra 1500