<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this reliable 2019 Honda Accord Sedan. Side Impact Beams, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start, Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> For a must-own Honda Accord Sedan come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!</p>

2019 Honda Accord

56,081 KM

Details Description Features

$24,498

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T

12489777

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,081KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F33KA803647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$24,498

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2019 Honda Accord