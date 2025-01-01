$24,498+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Sport 1.5T
2019 Honda Accord
Sport 1.5T
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$24,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,081 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2019 Honda Accord Sedan. Side Impact Beams, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button, Remote Engine Start, Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.
Visit Us Today
For a must-own Honda Accord Sedan come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277