Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Rollover Crash Rating, 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electric Continuously Variable -inc: EV and Sport Drive buttons, ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted deceleration paddle selectors, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/50R17 91H AS, Tire mobility kit, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

2019 Honda Insight

28,073 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Insight

Watch This Vehicle
12128403

2019 Honda Insight

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19XZE4F59KE400555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N058440A
  • Mileage 28,073 KM

Vehicle Description

As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Rollover Crash Rating, 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electric Continuously Variable -inc: EV and Sport Drive buttons, ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted deceleration paddle selectors, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 215/50R17 91H AS, Tire mobility kit, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 79,922 KM $25,795 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Dodge Charger GT 75,217 KM $30,185 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L 28,055 KM $17,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Insight