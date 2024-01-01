Menu
<p> Feel at ease with this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>IRON GRAY, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Elantra!</p>

53,320 KM

Preferred

Preferred

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

VIN KMHD84LF2KU738875

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,320 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

