2019 Hyundai Elantra

40,220 KM

Details

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sport

2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport

Sport

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9760426
  • Stock #: TL2168
  • VIN: KMHD04LB8KU822168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,220 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

SPACE BLACK, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: red stitching, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters, Tires: P225/40R18, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

