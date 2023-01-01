Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

43,670 KM

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

43,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9835550
  Stock #: TL6280
  VIN: KMHD84LF5KU736280

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 43,670 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

POLAR WHITE, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.

A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Elantra today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

