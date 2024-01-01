$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BO2871
- Mileage 33,304 KM
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
NACTOY 2019 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards.
PULSE RED MICA, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 205/60R16 All-Season.
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277