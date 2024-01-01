Menu
<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong> Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Kona </strong><br /> NACTOY 2019 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>PULSE RED MICA, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 205/60R16 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Kona!</p>

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,304KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K1CAA7KU352871

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BO2871
  • Mileage 33,304 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Kona
NACTOY 2019 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PULSE RED MICA, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 205/60R16 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Kona!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Hyundai KONA