Youll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist.

This Hyundai Kona Passed the Test!
NACTOY 2019 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CHALK WHITE METALLIC, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season.

2019 Hyundai KONA

61,616 KM

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury

12128400

2019 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,616KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA6KU242881

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N296102A
  • Mileage 61,616 KM

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist.

This Hyundai Kona Passed the Test!
NACTOY 2019 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CHALK WHITE METALLIC, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season.

Stop By Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Kona today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2019 Hyundai KONA