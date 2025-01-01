$19,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N296102A
- Mileage 61,616 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist.
This Hyundai Kona Passed the Test!
NACTOY 2019 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CHALK WHITE METALLIC, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season.
Stop By Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Kona today!
