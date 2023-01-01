Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

51,249 KM

$15,392

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

ESSENTIAL

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

51,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080261
  • Stock #: BO5485
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD8KH115485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

QUARTZ WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

