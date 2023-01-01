$15,392+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$15,392
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10080261
- Stock #: BO5485
- VIN: 5NMS2CAD8KH115485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,249 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUARTZ WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.