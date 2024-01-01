Menu
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
STORMY SEA, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/60R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Santa Fe today!

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

124,378 KM

Used
124,378KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CADXKH111368

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,378 KM

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

STORMY SEA, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/60R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Santa Fe today!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

