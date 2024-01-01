$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred 2.4
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,378 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
STORMY SEA, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/60R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
902-569-2277