Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

62,342 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 9773020
  2. 9773020
  3. 9773020
  4. 9773020
  5. 9773020
  6. 9773020
  7. 9773020
  8. 9773020
  9. 9773020
  10. 9773020
  11. 9773020
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773020
  • Stock #: TL4044
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL9KU894044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,342 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2019 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
COLISEUM GREY, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 18 x 7.0J Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season.

Stop By Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2016 Toyota Yaris Pr...
 125,149 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-1
 286,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 91,680 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory