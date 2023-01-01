$21,795+ tax & licensing
$21,795
+ taxes & licensing
Discover Kia
902-894-4069
2019 Kia Forte
2019 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$21,795
+ taxes & licensing
42,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9835559
- Stock #: N150474A
- VIN: 3KPF54ADXKE008508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N150474A
- Mileage 42,149 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1