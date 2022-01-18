Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

73,817 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Location

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8141926
  • Stock #: N022720A
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA59KG595017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N022720A
  • Mileage 73,817 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

