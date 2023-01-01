Menu
2019 Lincoln Continental

47,930 KM

Details Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

902-894-4069

2019 Lincoln Continental

2019 Lincoln Continental

Reserve

2019 Lincoln Continental

Reserve

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852110
  • Stock #: PS1560
  • VIN: 1LN6L9NC3K5601560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS1560
  • Mileage 47,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

