$42,900
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln Continental
Reserve
Location
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
47,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9852110
- Stock #: PS1560
- VIN: 1LN6L9NC3K5601560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS1560
- Mileage 47,930 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1