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2019 Nissan Rogue

144,328 KM

Details Features

$13,740

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14088966

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

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Contact Seller

$13,740

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
144,328KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT5KC788962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,328 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

Call Dealer

902-892-XXXX

(click to show)

902-892-6577

Alternate Numbers
855-781-7902
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$13,740

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

2019 Nissan Rogue