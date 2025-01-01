Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this dependable 2019 Tesla Model 3. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Restricted Driving Mode, Power Rear Child Safety Locks. 

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aero, Wheels w/Grey Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tires: 18.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Tesla Model 3 come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

2019 Tesla Model 3

95,386 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range

12312821

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,386KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2KF400989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T922258A
  • Mileage 95,386 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2019 Tesla Model 3. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Restricted Driving Mode, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 Aero, Wheels w/Grey Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tires: 18.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Tesla Model 3 come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2019 Tesla Model 3