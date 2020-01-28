Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4614114
  • Stock #: X4872A
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE4K3051315
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

We check our prices against the market each and every day to ensure you receive the best possible price on the vehicle you desire without the haggle or the hassle. In fact were so confident that we offer the fairest most competitive pricing in the industry that should you find the equivalent model and model year - complete with a clean CarFax report and an odometer reading within 2000KM - from another Prince Edward Island dealer, well gladly meet their advertised price through our Price Match Guarantee. Plus, in addition to the Price Match Guarantee, were proud to offer vehicle reconditioning performed by certified technicians, full 150-point inspections, 30 day powertrain warranties, complimentary CarFax reports, second-chance credit re-establishment opportunities, 10 day exchange availability, and automatic enrolment into our industry-leading referral programs.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • n/a

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

