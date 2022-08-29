Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

64,150 KM

Details Description

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-894-4069

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

64,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9062557
  • Stock #: N093323A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD XLE, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Discover KIA

600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

