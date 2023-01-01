$45,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 V6
78,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10215603
- Stock #: PA0630
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1KX040630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,039 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
