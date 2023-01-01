Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

78,039 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215603
  • Stock #: PA0630
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1KX040630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,039 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Discover Kia

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

