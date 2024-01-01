$21,498+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
1.4 TSI Highline
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$21,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N036236A
- Mileage 69,101 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2019 Volkswagen Golf. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Dover Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 205/55R16 91H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.
Stop By Today
For a must-own Volkswagen Golf come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
902-569-2277