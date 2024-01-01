Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Nizza Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

90,400 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11357791
  2. 11357791
  3. 11357791
  4. 11357791
  5. 11357791
  6. 11357791
  7. 11357791
  8. 11357791
  9. 11357791
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX6KM076825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S16825
  • Mileage 90,400 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Nizza Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop By Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport 187,748 KM $7,498 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2013 Toyota Corolla CE 90,277 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 85,958 KM $40,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan