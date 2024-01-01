Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this reliable 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>SPACE BLACK, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Silver Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a reliable Elantra today!</p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

46,468 KM

Details Description Features

$20,859

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 10987859
  2. 10987859
  3. 10987859
  4. 10987859
  5. 10987859
  6. 10987859
  7. 10987859
  8. 10987859
  9. 10987859
Contact Seller

$20,859

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD74LFXLU070456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N099237A
  • Mileage 46,468 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPACE BLACK, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Silver Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop By Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a reliable Elantra today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Toyota Tacoma 15,587 KM $45,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury 44,700 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.0L for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 2.0L 155,548 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,859

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra