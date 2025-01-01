Menu
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>POLAR WHITE, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!</p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

126,526 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
126,526KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF7LU981213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL1213
  • Mileage 126,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

