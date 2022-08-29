Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

902-569-2277

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9313501
  • Stock #: PL7101
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3LU967101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL7101
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

SPACE BLACK, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.

You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

