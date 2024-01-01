Menu
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2020 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>PULSE RED, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P205/60R16 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Kona today!</p>

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2020 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PULSE RED, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P205/60R16 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Kona today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

