$19,498+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N282069A
- Mileage 77,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2020 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
LAKE SILVER, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P205/60R16 All-Season.
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a reliable Kona today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
