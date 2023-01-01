Menu
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

38,966 KM

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Luxury 7 Passenger

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury 7 Passenger

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,966KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852104
  • Stock #: PA9929
  • VIN: KM8R3DHE7LU029929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2020 Hyundai Palisade. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera.

MIDNIGHT BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, HYPER WHITE, Wheels: 20 Machined Finish Split 5-Spoke Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

