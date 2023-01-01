Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

72,181 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Ultimate 2.0

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

72,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522530
  • Stock #: N268438A
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAAXLH256914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera.

NOCTURNE GREY, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55 R19 AS.

Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

