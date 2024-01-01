$25,798+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred 2.4
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$25,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this impeccable 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
QUARTZ WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/60R18 AS.
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Experience Hyundai
