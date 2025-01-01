Menu
<p> Feel at ease with this reliable 2020 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>TYPHOON SILVER, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Steel, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

2020 Hyundai Tucson

71,440 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

12141435

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Essential

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J23A43LU144460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this reliable 2020 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TYPHOON SILVER, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Steel, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2020 Hyundai Tucson