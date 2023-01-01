Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

77,000 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990407
  • Stock #: S34212
  • VIN: KM8J3CA4XLU214212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

