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2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4
Location
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
902-892-6577
$25,955
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
81,908KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG9LC157922
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 26-305A
- Mileage 81,908 KM
Vehicle Description
What makes an Altitude an Altitude? This special edition of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee adds some dramatic upgrades: 20-inch gloss black alloys and gloss black exterior accents, leather-trimmed seating, and gun metal interior accents. Upgrades also include remote start, a power liftgate, Uconnect with an 8.4-inch centre screen, and heated seats and steering wheel.
This 2020 Grand Cherokee Altitude has no shortage of premium content, but in-cabin luxury tells only part of the Grand Cherokee's story. The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude is powered by a 295-horsepower Pentastar V6 that's hooked up to an 8-speed automatic sending power to all four wheels via the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system. Standard equipment in the 2020 Grand Cherokee includes blind spot monitoring, proximity access/pushbutton start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an 8-way power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera with rear parking sensors.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee's knack for finding just the right balance between heavy-hitting off-roader and urban luxury SUV is well known. In fact, that unique blend is central to the Grand Cherokee's appeal – this is the SUV that exists outside the traditional vehicle segments within its own domain.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.
This 2020 Grand Cherokee Altitude has no shortage of premium content, but in-cabin luxury tells only part of the Grand Cherokee's story. The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude is powered by a 295-horsepower Pentastar V6 that's hooked up to an 8-speed automatic sending power to all four wheels via the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 system. Standard equipment in the 2020 Grand Cherokee includes blind spot monitoring, proximity access/pushbutton start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an 8-way power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rearview camera with rear parking sensors.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee's knack for finding just the right balance between heavy-hitting off-roader and urban luxury SUV is well known. In fact, that unique blend is central to the Grand Cherokee's appeal – this is the SUV that exists outside the traditional vehicle segments within its own domain.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 1-902-892-6577.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
Call Dealer
902-892-XXXX(click to show)
902-892-6577
Alternate Numbers855-781-7902
$25,955
+ taxes & licensing>
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
902-892-6577
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee