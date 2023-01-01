Menu
2020 Kia Soul

62,307 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

902-894-4069

EX

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10433970
  • Stock #: N535931A
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU3L7088617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N535931A
  • Mileage 62,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

