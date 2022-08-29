$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
2020 Kia Soul
EX
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
62,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9294631
- Stock #: N403580A
- VIN: KNDJ33AU0L7075968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,841 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
