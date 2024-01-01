Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Sportage

77,253 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sportage

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 10874592
  2. 10874592
  3. 10874592
  4. 10874592
  5. 10874592
  6. 10874592
  7. 10874592
  8. 10874592
  9. 10874592
  10. 10874592
  11. 10874592
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC8L7766550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North 147,666 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Kia Soul LX 142,220 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Premium for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Premium 129,105 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage