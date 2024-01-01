Menu
2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD Color: Black Mileage: 130,000 km Features: All-wheel drive (AWD), spacious interior, modern styling Condition: Well-maintained, excellent condition This Kia Sportage EX AWD is equipped with everything you need for comfort and performance. Perfect for all seasons with its AWD capability. Come in and see us for more details and to schedule a test drive

2020 Kia Sportage

130,010 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

Used
130,010KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC4L7647278

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,010 KM

2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD

Color: Black
Mileage: 130,000 km
Features: All-wheel drive (AWD), spacious interior, modern styling
Condition: Well-maintained, excellent condition
Price: $19,995 + tax & licensing
This Kia Sportage EX AWD is equipped with everything you need for comfort and performance. Perfect for all seasons with its AWD capability. Come in and see us for more details and to schedule a test drive

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

