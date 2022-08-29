Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

62,300 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-894-4069

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9062566
  Stock #: N084737A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour black cherry
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 62,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

BLACK CHERRY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Discover KIA

600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

