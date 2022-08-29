$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-894-4069
2020 Kia Sportage
2020 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9062566
- Stock #: N084737A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
BLACK CHERRY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Discover KIA
600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1