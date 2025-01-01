Menu
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2020 Kia Telluride. Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera. </p> <p><strong> This Kia Telluride Passed the Test! </strong><br /> KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Worth Waiting For, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, NACTOY 2020 North American Utility of the Year. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Wheels: 20 Machine Finish Alloy, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

2020 Kia Telluride

122,503 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SX

SX

12296826

2020 Kia Telluride

SX

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYP5DHC4LG059850

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL2894A
  • Mileage 122,503 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2020 Kia Telluride