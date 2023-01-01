Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

28,850 KM

Details

$35,490

+ tax & licensing
$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

902-894-4069

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

Signature

2020 Mazda CX-5

Signature

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

28,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224171
  • Stock #: S20325
  • VIN: JM3KFBEY0L0770325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,850 KM

Vehicle Description

*Mazda CX-5 Signature Top Trim - Fully loaded - Only 27.000km - Scarlet Red *This Mazda CX-5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19 Alloy Gunmetal Finish -inc: dark painted pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer.*These Packages Will Make Your Mazda CX-5 Signature the Envy of Onlookers*Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Tires: 225/55R19 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Discover KIA, 78 Allen Street, Charlottetown, PE C1A 8C4 to claim your Mazda CX-5!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

