2020 Mazda CX-5
Signature
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
- Listing ID: 10224171
- Stock #: S20325
- VIN: JM3KFBEY0L0770325
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,850 KM
*Mazda CX-5 Signature Top Trim - Fully loaded - Only 27.000km - Scarlet Red *This Mazda CX-5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19 Alloy Gunmetal Finish -inc: dark painted pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer.*These Packages Will Make Your Mazda CX-5 Signature the Envy of Onlookers*Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: paddle shifters, manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Tires: 225/55R19 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Discover KIA, 78 Allen Street, Charlottetown, PE C1A 8C4 to claim your Mazda CX-5!
