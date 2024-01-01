Menu
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2020 Nissan Altima. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 17.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Youve earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

2020 Nissan Altima

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4DW6LN301228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2020 Nissan Altima. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 17.

Stop By Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2020 Nissan Altima